Nearly 94% of active-duty pilots are men. The Danville Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol wants to bridge the gender gap.

People who have learned to fly agree it is an amazing experience that never gets old.

However, that's a vast gender gap. In 2020, men comprised nearly 94% of active-duty pilots, according to Air Force Personnel Center data from October 2020. The numbers are similar for airline pilots and even drones (also known as small unmanned aircraft systems).

The Danville Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol is trying to bridge that gap.

Katherine “Kit” Lippert, a Danville nurse, was working in intensive care when a patient revealed her husband had experienced a heart attack and died while he was flying their airplane, and the patient landed the plane safely.

That day, Lippert decided she would learn to fly because she often flew with her pilot husband. It was an easy decision because she grew up around airplane talk.

“My father flew in WWII and my mother was a flight instructor prior to getting married," she said.

She used to fly from Ohio to Missouri to go to college. One of her students, John Lane, started an airport and big training facility in Lebanon, Ohio.

Lippert has flown for decades and is now known as Maj. Kit Lippert, instructor pilot for the Danville Squadron of Civil Air Patrol, the Auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.

She says the most challenging part about learning to fly was “the studying part and attempting to understand weather.

Upset recovery flights and spinning the plane are the parts she enjoyed most.

“Upset recovery is when a pilot learns how to get the plane out of inadvertent spins and unusual attitudes and get it level again,” she said.

What Lippert had that most young women don’t have was inspiration from others, and a female role model: a mother who was a pilot.

Encouragement

When another female pilot, Charlene Sufficool, first got to the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2012, she wanted to be an engineer or work in Intel. Her father was a mechanic for the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flying team, but it never occurred to her that she could be a pilot.

“I never really thought of it as a possibility for me,” she said.

But one of her commanders kept encouraging her.

“He was like, ‘No, really, I think you could be a female fighter pilot,’” she said.

His insistence changed her career goals. Now, Capt. Sufficool flies A-10 jets with the 354th Fighter Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.

“It took a commander who believed in me as a woman to help me see what I could be,” she said, and “for me to believe in myself.”

Again, confidence and inspiration from an outside source.

'I feel free'

Danville Civil Air Patrol Cadet Second Lt. Kayleigh Morris, a teenager, recently flew solo as a part of her flight training — a result of role models and encouragement from people who believed in her.

She had seen the squadron’s flight instructor is a woman.

“My Papa wanted to get his pilot's license when he was in the Army," she said. "But he didn’t get to.”

And what does this youthful pilot experience when she flies?

“I feel free," she explained. "Like nothing else in the world matters at that point in time. And I can just fly. Just being where the clouds are and looking down at God’s creation. And seeing how beautiful it is.”

Morris also has earned a Civil Air Patrol recreational drone pilot qualification.

She also has female role model: her mother. Capt. Kristie Morris is an accomplished drone pilot who has earned multiple Civil Air Patrol drone pilot ratings as well as an FAA drone pilot license.

She is the director of operations for Civil Air Patrol’s drome program for the Virginia Wing and is helping “move the needle” in terms of using drones as a method of getting youth and adults — especially young women — interested in aviation and the STEM subjects that are involved in learning to fly drones.

Drones as entry point

Drones are a powerful entry point for getting youth interested in aviation.

Morris knows that often young women aren’t taught they are capable of being as good — or better — than the boys in aviation and STEM fields. In her previous experience as an apprentice coordinator for Southside Virginia Community College, Morris saw firsthand the critical need to encourage females to pursue STEM careers.

Currently Morris provides vendor support for Microsoft’s Girls in Engineering and Career Pathways for Women in Tech events.

Drones are — versatile and exploding with new technology — are reinventing certain areas of military tactics, delivery systems, agricultural aerial quality control, search and rescue, damage assessment after catastrophic weather events and anything else that needs to be observed “lower and slower” than airplanes can fly.

Females who learn to fly drones can have a rewarding career where female pilot participation is low and underestimated.

The Danville Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol uses multiple platforms to broaden teenagers’ knowledge and confidence about careers. They use airplanes, drones, rockets, robotic, and other attention-getting aerospace education kits that are also available to schools, including homeschool teachers.

The Squadron meets Tuesday evenings at Danville Regional Airport.

Learn more online at https://vawg.cap.gov/units/danville.