Neighbor heard gunshots hours before two bodies found in burning PIttsylvania County home

In addition to the sheriff's office, the Pittsylvania County fire marshal, the Pittsylvania County commonwealth attorney, the Danville Police Department, the Virginia State Police and the Joint Terrorism Task Force are also investigating.

Neighbor Christopher Vaden said he was awakened by gunshots at around 4 or 5 a.m. Sunday, hours before the fire.

"I said, 'Lord Jesus, what in the world is going on?'" Vaden told the Danville Register & Bee.

It is not clear whether the gunshots and the fire were connected.

Neighbors who spoke to the Danville Register & Bee described a stable community.

"There are a lot of older people," West Prospect Street resident Rhonda Bowman said. "For the most part, it's fairly quiet."

Neighbors gave conflicting statements about whether anyone lived at the residence where the incident occurred.

"I didn't know them," Troy said when asked about the two males who died. "They kind of stayed to themselves."

But Bowman said no one lived at the property, but she saw vehicles leaving and entering the property on a regular basis.