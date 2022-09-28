New Ballou Park playground officially open

The new Ballou Park playground is officially open for play and features equipment that meets the accessibility standards issued under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The new playground was designed by a group of professionals that include recreation, park maintenance and therapeutic recreation professionals who specialize in working with individuals who have cognitive and physical impairments.

Some of the ADA-compliant and inclusive features of this playground include:

ADA accessible ramps

Sensory play components built into the ramp (with visual, cognitive, social and auditory components)

Sensory Wave Climber with Jambox

Pachinko and Bells (this forward-facing play includes cognitive, auditory, social, communicative physical, and tactile elements)

Access to shaded ADA Accessible Deck via Sensory Wave Climber and Transfer

Swings (Arch Swing and Zero-G Swing)

“We are excited to open this new playground for the entire community," said Bill Sgrinia, Danville Parks and Recreation director. "Play is absolutely essential to good physical and mental health in children and adults,” “We look forward to renovating and replacing many more play structures throughout the community.”

A ribbon cutting is set for noon Friday at the playground site.