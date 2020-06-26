New bridge on Riverwalk Trail in place, but more work needed before path reopens

Sgrinia said the plan moving forward is to reroute the trail to higher ground, closer to River Street, making it less likely to be disrupted by future flooding. He said work crews will cut a new path and lay down gravel sometime in the next four to five weeks.

There is no timetable yet for when that gravel trail might be paved.

“Paving contractors this time of year are pretty busy, so we don’t know when a paving contractor will get there to get it paved,” Sgrinia said. “But we’d hope it’s within a reasonable amount of time.”

Regular visitors to the Riverwalk Trail are already anticipating that section being available once again.

“It would give us more variety, something else to look at while walking, to see a different section of the river,” said Lisa Hiatt, who spent her lunch break Thursday walking with a friend.

A paralegal at Haymore & Holland, Hiatt said that portion of the trail being available would also provide more shade for walkers on hot days.

“I stay with the shade as much as I can because I have to go back to work,” she said.