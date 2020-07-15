New COVID-19 outbreak reported at Danville multicare facility

The Virginia Department of Health reports a new outbreak of COVID-19 at a Danville multicare facility.
The outbreak at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center was reported on Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health's database by the Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force, where it was first listed Wednesday morning. There are seven cases associated with this outbreak, according to the data. No deaths are reported with the outbreak.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added 22 new cases of the illness in Wednesday morning's data report compared to Tuesday's figures. Three of those cases are classified as probable, meaning someone is displaying the signs of the illness and had contact with someone else who's tested positive.
In all, there are eight outbreaks in the local health district. Six are in congregate settings which can include homes or businesses and two are in long-term care facilities. The other long-term care facility outbreak was reported in April at Brookdale Danville Piedmont. While the database does not list how many cases or deaths are associated with it, it does classify it as pending closure, meaning the outbreak is no longer active.
Ten new cases associated with outbreaks were reported Wednesday and one new case among a health care worker in the local district. There are 34 cases linked to the eight outbreaks in the district, data shows. A total of 18 cases are reported in health care workers in Danville and Pittsylvania County, up from 17 Tuesday.
In Virginia, there were 73,527 cases of COVID-19 reported in Wednesday's data update. That's an increase of 1,084 from Tuesday's report. Those figures also include probable cases. There are 1,992 deaths in the state.
