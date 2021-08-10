New Danville horticulture agent eager to share his passion with community

After two years without a horticulture agent, the Danville Extension Office has hired Corey Riedel, a military veteran and Virginia Tech graduate.

Riedel plans to work with community gardens in Danville, offer pesticide safety training and teach the importance of healthy food.

The Pennsylvania native earned a bachelor’s degree in horticulture while doing entomology research in 2016. He is currently working on his master’s in entomology, also from Virginia Tech. For his master’s, he conducted research in Cambodia and studied sustainable agriculture.

Riedel has also served in the military, where he worked as an intelligence analyst. After his time in the Army and the National Guard, he worked for the Hampton Roads Agriculture Research Extension Center in Virginia Beach.

Riedel came to Danville to work as an extension agent, which he says he had always wanted to do. He saw Danville’s need for a horticulture agent and wanted to fill the role. In his first few weeks on the job, he has mainly been answering calls for people with problems with plants failing to thrive and bug infestations.

Riedel encourages people to start their own gardens, and he is also working with community gardens and with the Master Gardener Association in Danville.