New director named for Pittsylvania County Public Library

Rhonda Griffin has been hired as the new director of Pittsylvania County Public Library.

She started her new job Monday.

A Pittsylvania County native and professional library administrator with decades of experience working in various library positions in surrounding localities, Griffin has a proven track record of managing libraries, including renovations and capital projects.

"I am extremely excited to serve as the director of Pittsylvania County Public Library in my home County," Griffin said. "The rural geography and changing expectations of what a library should offer present unique challenges and exciting opportunities for the Pittsylvania County Public Library system, and I am thrilled and honored to be able to help lead and navigate the system into the future."

Griffin has decades of experience working through the ranks of surrounding library systems, including 10 years with the city of Danville Public Library and 11 years as the director of the Caswell County Public Library. She oversaw renovations of Caswell County's only library, receiving more than $2.2 million in grants and loans. Griffin graduated from Danville Community College and Averett University and holds a master's degree in library science from North Carolina Central University and a certification in grant administration and public management from Eastern Carolina University.

Griffin steps into the position at a busy time for the Pittsylvania County Public Library. Major renovations and expansions are underway at the Gretna branch of the library, one of the primary motivators for Griffin to take the job. Pittsylvania County Public Library has four branches — located in Chatham, Gretna, Brosville/Cascade, and Mount Hermon — as well as a history research center and bookmobile.

The library director is hired by the library board of trustees, a 10-member board that is appointed by the board of supervisors and the three towns within Pittsylvania County.

The hiring of Griffin comes after the recent retirement of Lisa Tuite, who had served as the director of Pittsylvania County Public Library for the past six years.