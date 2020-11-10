New director named for Pittsylvania Pet Center

Pittsylvania County resident Brent Weinkauf has been named the new director of the Pittsylvania Pet Center.
Weinkauf, a businessman and Marine Corps veteran, will assume his new duties on Monday.
His love of animals is what made him switch to his new career.
In the early 2000s, Weinkauf was the CEO of a garage door company. Following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, he decided he wanted to join the Marines, according to a news release. From 2004-11, Weinkauf worked in aviation operations all over the country with the Marines.
Since 2012, he's been at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, first serving as a mentor for the students. He's spent the last three years in charge of logistics and purchasing.
"I am extremely excited to be a part of the Pittsylvania County Pet Center team," Weinkauf said in the release.
