New mobile vaccination clinics roll into Dan River Region this weekend

Mobile vaccination clinics — Virginia's latest effort to get shots in the arms of residents — will roll into the Dan River Region starting this weekend.
The first clinic will be stationed from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the farmers market at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham and later from 3 to 7:30 p.m. at a car show in Chatham.
Other sessions are planned places like churches and fire stations through the week.
The clinics on wheels will offer COVID-19 vaccines for those 18 and older via the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is coordinating the clinics with the help of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and other agencies.
These are being established in rural and underserved areas "where vaccine access can be challenging," a news release stated. It's part of an effort to boost the vaccinate rate by providing a more convenient option for the shots closer to residents.
“It is but one of several strategies to help all our community members to receive the vaccine, but we consider this an important one," Dr. Scott Spillman, director of the local health district, said in a news release. "It is as close as we have been able to get so far to where people work, live, play and pray.”
Danville and Pittsylvania County have fallen behind the state averages for vaccination rates. In Danville, 31% of residents are fully vaccinated, while 30% of people in the county have received either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson version. Statewide, 41% are fully vaccinated.
The gap is even wider when comparing those who have received at least one dose of protection against the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Across the state, 51% of Virginians have had at least one shot. Only 38% in Danville and 37% in Pittsylvania County have been administered one dose of the vaccine.
The clinics differ from previous ones offered in the Dan River Region previously. Vendors operating these mobile clinics will move from place-to-place around the district.
Offering the Johnson & Johnson version eliminates the need for a clinic to return for a second dose.
“All three of the approved vaccines have received incredible scrutiny for safety and effectiveness, both scientifically and publically; J&J has received perhaps the greatest scrutiny of all,” said Spillmann. “It has an effectiveness of approximately 70 percent, it is considered safe for virtually everyone; and it requires only one dose. As with any immunization, should you have questions, please consult your personal healthcare provider first.”