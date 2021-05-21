New mobile vaccination clinics roll into Dan River Region this weekend

Mobile vaccination clinics — Virginia's latest effort to get shots in the arms of residents — will roll into the Dan River Region starting this weekend.

The first clinic will be stationed from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the farmers market at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham and later from 3 to 7:30 p.m. at a car show in Chatham.

Other sessions are planned places like churches and fire stations through the week.

The clinics on wheels will offer COVID-19 vaccines for those 18 and older via the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is coordinating the clinics with the help of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and other agencies.

These are being established in rural and underserved areas "where vaccine access can be challenging," a news release stated. It's part of an effort to boost the vaccinate rate by providing a more convenient option for the shots closer to residents.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It is but one of several strategies to help all our community members to receive the vaccine, but we consider this an important one," Dr. Scott Spillman, director of the local health district, said in a news release. "It is as close as we have been able to get so far to where people work, live, play and pray.”