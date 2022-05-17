New models show summer COVID-19 cases in Dan River Region soaring past January's figures. But that doesn't mean it will be worse.

COVID-19 infections are back on the upswing in the Dan River Region, following step with the rest of the state and nation.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is in a slow growth trajectory as defined by the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute. Slow growth means cases are rising, but not at a rate considered to be a surge.

However, 22 out of 35 health districts in the commonwealth are experiencing surges.

Virginia is adding about 2,700 new cases each day, about the same amount in mid-February. Danville and Pittsylvania County also are adding more infections — 12 and 14 respectively — according to the Virginia Department of Health.

On Monday, Sovah Health was only treating about five patients for COVID-19 across its campuses in Danville and Martinsville, about the same level as last week.

A subvariant of omicron — it's officially called BA.2.12.1 — is expected to become the dominant strain in the state over the new few weeks. Omicron itself is a spawn of the original novel coronavirus that caused a record level of cases and hospitalizations earlier this year.

"Modeling suggests cases could continue to surge into July and August," researchers wrote in Friday's report. "There is uncertainty regarding the severity and duration of this wave, but it seems likely that the commonwealth will experience another wave of elevated COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations."

There are four scenarios that show possible plots toward the future. One forecasts a slow and steady increase in statewide cases peaking at about 75,000 per week in early June. By comparison, there were about 113,000 cases recorded at the height of the January wave.

The most dire of the scenarios puts the peak slightly above that record with 115,000 weekly cases by the first week in July for the state.

For the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, all models show summer caseloads soaring past the weekly 1,400 cases recorded in January.

But researchers are quick to note this solution could be misleading because the winter's wave was far worse than the record books capture.

Underreporting

There's no system that will accurately record 100% of all infections. As an example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes officials find out about 15% or less of all Lyme disease cases per year.

To factor in the underreporting, epidemiologists use what's known as the ascertainment ratio: the ratio of detected cases to the total number of infections.

"The ascertainment ratio for a disease like COVID-19, which has a large number of asymptomatic and mild infections, is difficult to determine," researchers wrote in Friday's report. "Moreover, the ascertainment rate varies across populations, across regions, and over time."

At-home testing has started to mask many of the recorded cases. Although the readably available kits are convenient for residents — and often eliminate a trip to a pharmacy or doctor's office for a test — they aren't recorded by health departments.

On the flip side, there was a testing shortage during the omicron wave in January. UVa officials believe there were likely 10 infections for every identified case.

"To put it simply, the Omicron wave was much, much larger than even the record-shattering number of identified cases suggests," researchers wrote in the report.

That means when the new model forecasts a wave nearing January's peak — by the record logs — the impact won't be as severe since the omicron wave's was likely more than 10 times as high as numbers indicate.

With the confusion of unreported cases, UVa is trying to come up with a better way to communicate upcoming waves.

The model is a big part of the forecasting, however the state health department uses other avenues to cast an eye down the road. Currently, the department is keeping watch over viral loads in sewage at 25 treatment plants. Also, officials are looking to other states to show a sign of what may happen in the commonwealth.

"Several more heavily populated states, such as New York and Florida, often lead Virginia by a few weeks when it comes to COVID surges," researchers said. "All of these warning systems are reporting the same: a new wave is coming."

