New Monopoly-inspired game highlights Danville, but leaders say it omits sites representing Black community

Ballad Brewing. Danville Science Center. JTI Fountain. The Dan River.
Those are just a few of Danville's features spotlighted in the new Monopoly-inspired board game, Danville-Opoly.
But he game is missing sites significant to the Black community, said Tommy Bennett, head of the Danville NAACP.
Bill Schulte, co-owner of the company that made the game, Cincinnati, Ohio-based Late for the Sky Production Company, said in an email to Bennett on Feb. 17 that the family-owned company does its best to include historical businesses that are popular and familiar to everyone.
"We merely try to find historical businesses that are popular and fun to families in a city," Schulte wrote to Bennett. "We try to limit the number of businesses represented. We prefer to include places in a city that are public by nature and familiar to everyone."
Schulte also asked Bennett for suggestions for Black-owned businesses that could be included in future editions of the game, but he never responded, Schulte said.
"That's nice, and I like that," Bennett said of Schulte's offer. "But who did this from the beginning? Why was this printed from the beginning? If you do this right from the beginning, you don't have to do it over."
Schulte said he had no idea of the origin of the businesses and sites featured on the game.
"We had no malice in what we're trying to put together," he said. "We don't have personal knowledge of everything that goes on in Danville, Virginia."
Late to the Sky has made Monopoly-inspired games for hundreds of cities, he said.
Company employees go online, research cities and find out what significant businesses and sites there are in those places, he said. A salesperson under contract with the company then does man-on-the-street conversations with locals to get input on a city's popular spots, he said.
Schulte said he did not know who the salesperson talked to in Danville, or how many people or their race or ethnicity. It was not a formal process, he said.
Danville City Manager Ken Larking said no one talked to anyone in city government about what would be included on the game board.
"Nobody within the city government had anything to do with the game itself," Larking said. "Nobody reached out to consult with us, as far as I know."
Mayor Alonzo Jones said he found the make-up of the game "a little disappointing."
"I didn't receive a call from anyone as to the input for this game," he added. "I don't know how you can come into our city and see our community and see our buses [which have featured prominent local and national Black leaders for Black History Month] and not reach out and contact someone."
He said he hopes everyone learns from the questions brought up regarding the game.
Black people make up about half the city's population.
Bennett told Danville City Council on Tuesday night he had received lots of calls complaining about the game, which he said he bought from Walmart.
It leaves out the Ruby B. Archie Public Library, he pointed out. It also includes Dan Daniel Memorial Park but leaves out the city’s parks named after Camilla Williams and Doyle Thomas.
It also left out Langston Focus School but included George Washington High School, Bennett said. The King Memorial Bridge is also missing from the game, he said.
“I’m very disappointed,” Vice Mayor Gary Miller said during the meeting after hearing about the omissions.
Danville resident Carrie Reeves Petrick said she bought three copies of the game at Walmart in late January after seeing posts about it on Facebook.
"I thought it was an interesting and cool idea," she said of the game.
She said she found some of the choices for featured places on the game sort of odd.
"It's just random," she said. "You wonder who came up with those."
As for the issue of no Black representation on the game, "that's interesting and a valid point," Petrick said.
