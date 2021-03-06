New Monopoly-inspired game highlights Danville, but leaders say it omits sites representing Black community

"We had no malice in what we're trying to put together," he said. "We don't have personal knowledge of everything that goes on in Danville, Virginia."

Late to the Sky has made Monopoly-inspired games for hundreds of cities, he said.

Company employees go online, research cities and find out what significant businesses and sites there are in those places, he said. A salesperson under contract with the company then does man-on-the-street conversations with locals to get input on a city's popular spots, he said.

Schulte said he did not know who the salesperson talked to in Danville, or how many people or their race or ethnicity. It was not a formal process, he said.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking said no one talked to anyone in city government about what would be included on the game board.

"Nobody within the city government had anything to do with the game itself," Larking said. "Nobody reached out to consult with us, as far as I know."

Mayor Alonzo Jones said he found the make-up of the game "a little disappointing."