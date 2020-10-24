New outbreak hits long-term care facility in Danville as overall new cases decline

Stratford Rehabilitation Center is the latest long-term care facility in Danville to report a COVID-19 outbreak.
The Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force doesn't indicate how many cases are associated with the outbreak reported on Oct. 13. Generally speaking, the task force does not list the number of cases if there are fewer than five infections "in order to preserve patient anonymity," the website reports. An outbreak is defined when there are two or more laboratory-confirmed cases.
Stratford marks the fourth facility in Danville to be hit by an outbreak of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. It, along with Roman Eagle Memorial Home and Brookdale Danville Piedmont, are classified as active.
A total of 83 cases and 12 deaths are associated with the outbreak at Roman Eagle. Brookdale lists zero deaths and an unknown number of cases, meaning it's likely fewer than five. The listings include both residents and staff members, according to the website.
At Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center, there were 80 cases and 14 deaths. That outbreak is classified as pending closure, which means 28 days have passed without a documented new case.
Brookdale Danville Piedmont also had an outbreak in April with fewer than five cases and deaths.
Support Local Journalism
For the first time in a week, no new local deaths appeared in the Virginia Department of Health's daily update. So far in the pandemic, 59 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died from COVID-19. Of those deaths, 21 have been reported this month, making October the deadliest month for the illness so far.
On Saturday, there were 13 new cases reported for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District for a total of 2,422: 1,167 in Danville and 1,255 in Pittsylvania County. The average number of daily new cases has declined to about 16 per day. Earlier this month the district was averaging about 25 new daily infections.
That drop is noted in Friday's report from the University of Virginia COVID-19 Model. The district is no longer in the slow growth category, meaning cases are increasing but not rapidly enough to be considered a surge.
However, seven Virginia health districts are experiencing a surge, including the one that includes Henry County and Martinsville to the west.
"National and state trends are concerning as we enter the holiday season, heralding colder weather and increased travel," researchers wrote in Friday's report.
It's now estimated the state would double weekly infections to nearly 15,000 by mid-December based on current trends. If there's a larger surge, that number could grow as high as 20,000 by January. By comparison, there were about 7,000 new cases in the last week.
Across the state on Saturday, there were 172,372 cased of COVID-19 and increase of 1,088 from Friday. There have been 3,578 deaths in the commonwealth from COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.