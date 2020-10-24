New outbreak hits long-term care facility in Danville as overall new cases decline

Stratford Rehabilitation Center is the latest long-term care facility in Danville to report a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force doesn't indicate how many cases are associated with the outbreak reported on Oct. 13. Generally speaking, the task force does not list the number of cases if there are fewer than five infections "in order to preserve patient anonymity," the website reports. An outbreak is defined when there are two or more laboratory-confirmed cases.

Stratford marks the fourth facility in Danville to be hit by an outbreak of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. It, along with Roman Eagle Memorial Home and Brookdale Danville Piedmont, are classified as active.

A total of 83 cases and 12 deaths are associated with the outbreak at Roman Eagle. Brookdale lists zero deaths and an unknown number of cases, meaning it's likely fewer than five. The listings include both residents and staff members, according to the website.

At Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center, there were 80 cases and 14 deaths. That outbreak is classified as pending closure, which means 28 days have passed without a documented new case.

Brookdale Danville Piedmont also had an outbreak in April with fewer than five cases and deaths.

