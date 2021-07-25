New outbreak surfaces in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, but lack of emergency declaration keeps details sealed

A new outbreak in a congregate setting was added to health department data last week — amid a rise in local COVID-19 cases — but the expiration of an emergency declaration means details are now shrouded in secrecy.
A congregate setting is basically a catch-all category for places like businesses, churches, day care centers or large events. When there are more than two cases discovered in a single setting, the Virginia Department of Health classifies it as an outbreak.
While the state was under a state of emergency — along with many mandates to keep COVID-19 infections at bay — details flowed more freely when outbreaks occurred. The health department also maintained a website with information on cases and deaths when an outbreak emerged at long-term care facilities, schools and places of higher education.
That page is now virtually empty beyond a message stating the data is "no longer required by law and this dashboard has been removed."
The congregate outbreaks were never tracked on a database available to the public, but health officials often provided some basic details when queried.
Chris H. Garrett, a local health emergency coordinator with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health district, told the Register & Bee on Friday officials are no longer advising the types of congregate settings in an effort to protect the privacy of patients.
"During the emergency declaration there was more transparency; as that has expired we are no longer allowed to share any more details," Garrett wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.
Since the start of the pandemic, 1,628 local COVID-19 cases have been linked to 52 outbreaks across myriad local settings. There are 100 deaths associated with those outbreaks.
When then most recent one surfaced last week, the overall outbreak caseload increased by five. There have been 18 outbreaks in congregate settings in Danville and Pittsylvania County since March 2020.
The outbreak occurred when the region — following step with the rest of Virginia and the nation — is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. A brief update by the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute shows the local heath district is in what's known as a slow growth trajectory. That means cases are rising, but not at levels strong enough to be considered a surge.
All neighboring districts also are in the slow growth designation, UVa reported Friday. The university only issues a full report every two weeks; the next one is due this coming Friday. In the interim, only a minor update is posted.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now has both Danville and Pittsylvania County tagged as high-risk areas for COVID-19 spread. The CDC uses different benchmarks of data to determine the state of the pandemic on a local level.
Rising positivity rates — 21.95% in Pittsylvania County and 11.9% in Danville — trigger worry among heath experts of an impending spike in cases. The area's low vaccination rate coupled with the now-dominate delta variant strain helps to fuel the spread of COVID-19.
"To protect yourself and others, get vaccinated for COVID-19," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local heath district, said last week. "Until you are fully vaccinated, continue wearing a mask correctly, stay at least six feet from others outside of your household, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and wash your hands often."