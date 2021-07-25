New outbreak surfaces in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, but lack of emergency declaration keeps details sealed

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"During the emergency declaration there was more transparency; as that has expired we are no longer allowed to share any more details," Garrett wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,628 local COVID-19 cases have been linked to 52 outbreaks across myriad local settings. There are 100 deaths associated with those outbreaks.

When then most recent one surfaced last week, the overall outbreak caseload increased by five. There have been 18 outbreaks in congregate settings in Danville and Pittsylvania County since March 2020.

The outbreak occurred when the region — following step with the rest of Virginia and the nation — is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. A brief update by the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute shows the local heath district is in what's known as a slow growth trajectory. That means cases are rising, but not at levels strong enough to be considered a surge.

All neighboring districts also are in the slow growth designation, UVa reported Friday. The university only issues a full report every two weeks; the next one is due this coming Friday. In the interim, only a minor update is posted.