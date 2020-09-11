New phone scam surfaces in Pittsylvania County

A new phone scam is circulating in the Dan River Region, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office reports.

The scam involves someone calling from what appears to be a local number saying a resident's Social Security number has been used in another state for money laundering, drug purchases and to buy drug houses, reported Capt. Corey Webb with the sheriff's office.

"The caller will sound very convincing and will attempt to keep you on the phone in order to obtain more personal information," Webb wrote in a news release.

Then, the scammers will ask the resident to buy a gift call and call them back at a different, likely long-distance, number.

Webb advises residents that if they receive a call like this to simply hang up and not give any personal information.

If someone believes they are a victim of this scam, they should contact the fraud department of their bank and local authorities.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.