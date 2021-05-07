New reporting standards grow COVID-19 outbreaks in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

The Virginia Department of Health on Friday changed the way it reports COVID-19 outbreaks, giving a one-day jump to a database dashboard.
In Danville, that meant three more at long-term care facilities, one at a correctional unit and another at a school.
The increase doesn't indicate new outbreaks are occurring. Instead, outbreaks meeting this new criteria since Jan. 1 were included Friday under the new standards. A state database updated Friday did not list any active outbreaks in Danville or Pittsylvania County.
The reporting change comes down to testing. Until Friday, the health department only classified outbreaks with confirmed positive results from what it calls molecular tests, sometimes referred to as PCR tests. These tests are the ones often sent off to a lab that preforms the analysis and has the results ready in about a day.
Now, the department uses any tests including the rapid-result antigen version "to more accurately represent the burden of COVID-19 outbreaks," a website notice stated.
The altered reporting method comes because officials believe COVID-19 cases associated with an outbreaks are often underreported.
"This is because not everyone seeks testing or are identified as part of an outbreak during the public health investigation by VDH staff," the notice said. "However, the impact on a community is the same regardless of whether an outbreak consists of cases with positive PCR or antigen tests."
The antigen tests sometime provide false positives, as was the case at the Danville Adult Detention Center earlier this year. However, it was because of those false positive results other coronavirus cases were discovered when a wider molecular test was performed on all inmates.
"Reporting outbreaks with positive lab results from antigen or PCR tests more accurately informs the public about how many COVID-19 outbreaks there are in their community," health officials wrote in the notice.
Also, many health care facilities and schools use these antigen tests because of the speed of the results, usually available in about 15 minutes.
Throughout Virginia, the majority of outbreaks happened in long-term care facilities. Of the 48 outbreaks in Danville and Pittsylvania County, 16 have been in nursing-home style centers. Fourteen occurred in congregate settings, a category that includes a wide swath of areas like businesses, churches and day care facilities.
Also Friday, the department started posting deaths associated with outbreaks. Out of the 214 residents who have died from COVID-19 in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, 96 are linked to an outbreak.
Danville and Pittsylvania County combined added 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, holding the 7-day rolling average to nine cases, the lowest since early July. For the seventh consecutive day, Virginia remained under 1,000 new infections with 938 added.