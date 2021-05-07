New reporting standards grow COVID-19 outbreaks in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

The Virginia Department of Health on Friday changed the way it reports COVID-19 outbreaks, giving a one-day jump to a database dashboard.

In Danville, that meant three more at long-term care facilities, one at a correctional unit and another at a school.

The increase doesn't indicate new outbreaks are occurring. Instead, outbreaks meeting this new criteria since Jan. 1 were included Friday under the new standards. A state database updated Friday did not list any active outbreaks in Danville or Pittsylvania County.

The reporting change comes down to testing. Until Friday, the health department only classified outbreaks with confirmed positive results from what it calls molecular tests, sometimes referred to as PCR tests. These tests are the ones often sent off to a lab that preforms the analysis and has the results ready in about a day.

Now, the department uses any tests including the rapid-result antigen version "to more accurately represent the burden of COVID-19 outbreaks," a website notice stated.

The altered reporting method comes because officials believe COVID-19 cases associated with an outbreaks are often underreported.

