New school metrics: Danville, nearby areas at high risk for COVID-19 transmission

One positive indicator in Martinsville, however, is that the percent change in new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days compared to the previous seven days is minus 30 %, putting Martinsville in the lowest risk category for that metric. The opposite is true in Pittsylvania County, though, where that figure is 10.4% (highest risk).

Martinsville City Public Schools students remain in virtual learning for the time being, and Superintendent Zeb Talley Jr. said that will remain the case until the health data improve.

“We’ve reviewed our metrics and we’re still in the high zone. In fact, we’re right below the highest level you can be in terms of contamination spread,” Talley said. “Of course we’re going to remain on virtual [learning] until we can get some type of assurance [that we are] minimal risk. Safety continues to be our number one priority.”

In the meantime, Talley said his district will continue monitoring Martinsville’s statistics just as it always has. The addition of this new VDH and CDC dashboard will help create a fuller view of the pandemic’s local spread, he said.

“We don’t want any guesswork,” Talley said. “We’re going to follow the data, and any additional information we can get is very significant for us.”