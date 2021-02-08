New shell building to attract new industry could be built at Cyber Park

The lease calls for construction of the building within two years.

Rent would be $100 per year, and the city and county would be responsible for all real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance and/or utilities.

The city and county IDAs would have the right to buy the lot after Sept. 1, 2022, for $1,000, according to the agreement.

The lease agreement initially would have only been between the RIFA and the city's IDA, but RIFA board member Bob Warren wanted the county to be part of the project.

"If we sell the building, we're in it together," he said.

Warren proposed a substitute motion to table the resolution for further discussion, but Bobe pointed out the tobacco commission grant expires in January.

"This was an old grant that had not been implemented," Bobe said, adding that construction materials can take a while to arrive, given delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm concerned about the timelines and commitment we have associated with those timelines," she said.

"I just don't believe 30 days makes that big of a difference," Warren responded.