New UVa report shows another summer surge of COVID-19 coming for Dan River Region

As the omicron version of the novel coronavirus steadily spawns new subvariants and routines return to pre-pandemic life, a summer surge of illness is becoming more and more likely, a new University of Virginia report shows.

Friday's update from UVa's Biocomplexity Institute forecasts a peak higher than the 2021 delta wave but not quite reaching the record highs of January's infections.

For the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District — in the worse case scenario — weekly cases could eclipse 1,200 in late July. For comparison, there were about 1,400 weekly infections added at the peak in mid-January.

After bottoming out at record lows, cases are now rising in the region, state and nation. The local health district has entered what UVa refers to as a slow-growth trajectory, meaning cases are increasing, but not at a level considered to be a surge.

Friday's report provides four possible paths forward in the summer month. One shows a slow, but steady, increase in statewide infections peaking at about 38,000 by mid-July. A second scenario indicates a larger surge a little earlier in July with 44,000 weekly cases.

The most dire of the forecasts show cases reaching nearly 77,000 a week in Virginia by early July. That model takes into account little to no prevention methods — masking and social distancing — with residents.

However, if some of those pandemic precautions were to return, a model shows cases peaking at about 42,000 in mid-June before starting to drop.

"Please do your part to drive down cases," researchers wrote in the report. "Consider masking in indoor public areas and self-isolating when sick. Also please get vaccinated and boosted."

In February, the Centers for Disease Control pivoted on its mask-wearing stance. Instead of basing the threat on how the virus is swirling in a community, the CDC now uses hospital data to determine if face coverings are necessary.

Nearly 90% of United States residents live in localities in the lowest level for COVID-19 risk, including Danville and Pittsylvania County, according to the CDC. In these areas masks aren't recommended, even for indoor settings.

If the guidance was still centered on transmission, masks would be recommended for those living in Pittsylvania County, data shows.

Omicron in itself is an altered version of the virus that first emerged late last year and is blamed for the record infections and hospitalizations in January across the nation.

That version — while extremely transmissible — ended up causing less severe outcomes when compared to its delta cousin last summer.

Viruses often change over time, but the coronavirus is especially baffling to researchers since it is constantly morphing into another version at a surprising rate.

Simply put, UVa researchers said every case of COVID-19 provides a new chance for the virus to mutate to a new variant.

"The sheer volume of omicron cases provided hundreds of millions of opportunities to create new subvariants," scientists wrote in Friday's report.

What's happening now is the omicron version is causing sublineages — often called subvariants — of itself. Some of these subvariants are proving to be extremely transmissible. Different subvariants are impacting random regions of the nation, driving up caseloads.

Another concerning worry UVa points out is a rise in hospitalizations.

"It is difficult to determine whether new variants, behavior changes, or other factors are responsible for the growth in cases," researchers said.

Friday's report suggests the upcoming surge likely will be a lower burden on hospitals, however, some may be "pushed to capacity in some regions."

Vaccinations and immunity from January infections are expected to help keep hospitalizations from reaching the same levels they reached earlier this year.

"Just as behavior changes can increase transmission, improved prevention, including wearing masks when appropriate, can slow case growth," researchers noted.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.