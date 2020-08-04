New Virginia Breeze bus lines connect Dan River Region to Richmond, D.C.

Thanks to an expanded set of intercity bus routes, Dan River Region residents will soon have more commuting and travel options through other parts of Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, which already offered a popular Blacksburg-to-Washington, D.C., route called Valley Flyer, has expanded its operations to include other rural communities that are underserved in their transportation options.

Starting on Friday, the Piedmont Express — which connects Danville to Washington — and the Capital Connector — which connects Martinsville to Richmond and then to Washington — will begin daily trips. These routes, along with the Valley Flyer, make up the DRPT’s Virginia Breeze bus service.

“Fortunately, Danville has two different routes that overlap with this service,” said Marc Adelman, the transportation services director for Danville.

The Capitol Connector will depart Martinsville each day at 6:45 a.m. and stop at Danville’s Transit System Hub at 515 Spring St. at 7:35 a.m. The bus then stops in South Boston, Farmville, Richmond and reaches Union Station in Washington, D.C., at 1:30 p.m. Southbound, the bus leaves Washington, D.C., at 1:05 p.m., reaches Danville at 6:50 p.m. and finishes in Martinsville at 7:40 p.m.