New Virginia Breeze bus lines connect Dan River Region to Richmond, D.C.

Thanks to an expanded set of intercity bus routes, Dan River Region residents will soon have more commuting and travel options through other parts of Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, which already offered a popular Blacksburg-to-Washington, D.C., route called Valley Flyer, has expanded its operations to include other rural communities that are underserved in their transportation options.
Starting on Friday, the Piedmont Express — which connects Danville to Washington — and the Capital Connector — which connects Martinsville to Richmond and then to Washington — will begin daily trips. These routes, along with the Valley Flyer, make up the DRPT’s Virginia Breeze bus service.
“Fortunately, Danville has two different routes that overlap with this service,” said Marc Adelman, the transportation services director for Danville.
The Capitol Connector will depart Martinsville each day at 6:45 a.m. and stop at Danville’s Transit System Hub at 515 Spring St. at 7:35 a.m. The bus then stops in South Boston, Farmville, Richmond and reaches Union Station in Washington, D.C., at 1:30 p.m. Southbound, the bus leaves Washington, D.C., at 1:05 p.m., reaches Danville at 6:50 p.m. and finishes in Martinsville at 7:40 p.m.
Headed northbound on the Piedmont Express line, the daily bus leaves Danville’s Transit System Hub at 8 a.m. This line travels along the U.S. 29 corridor with stops in Altavista, Lynchburg, Amherst, Charlottesville, Culpeper, Warrenton, Gainesville and at Dulles Airport before reaching the District at 2:30 p.m. The southbound route leaves Union Station at 10:15 a.m. and reaches Danville at 4:40 p.m.
Riders can expect to pay between $15-$42 depending on the distance traveled, and passengers are allowed to bring carry-on and checked luggage that fit certain size limits. At full capacity, the buses can carry 56 passengers, but will be limited to 27 people at the start to promote social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The addition of these bus routes comes nearly four years after Greyhound Lines discontinued bus service in Danville in October 2016 due to “very low ridership,” the company said at the time. As a result, the nearest Greyhound station was about 45 miles away in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Adelman said the options and flexibility offered by the new Virginia Breeze lines, operated by Greyhound competitor Megabus, will be a boon for area travelers.
“I’m very, very pleased that we’re able to support this operation,” he said.
Though the service does not start until Friday, tickets are already available to purchase at virginiabreeze.org. Tickets can only be purchased online.
Adelman added that the service is subsidized using federal transit funds specifically designated to provide intercity bus service for cities that don’t have it, meaning that the Virginia Breeze lines operate at no additional cost to the state.
Haley Glynn, a public relations and marketing specialist for the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, said the launch of the Valley Flyer in 2017 was a “huge success” in connecting residents of the I-81 and I-66 corridors to the national bus network.
The newest routes and stops were chosen following a study in 2019 to identify other communities that could benefit from similar bus access to bigger transportation hubs.
“We’re seeing these connections in rural communities to larger areas of the state are actually in heavy demand,” she said.
Danville, of course, is also already serviced by Amtrak, but northbound trains to destinations like Richmond or Washington typically leave before 5 a.m. The Virginia Breeze lines offer a bit more convenience for travelers.
“It’s not a competition with Amtrak,” Glynn said. “It’s about giving commuters or travelers the choice and having options for their travel needs.”
Adelman said Danville-area riders can also easily use the city’s fixed route bus lines to travel to and from the Spring Street station for Virginia Breeze access, making the service even more convenient.
“Expanding transportation access and improving service opportunities for passengers is what transportation is all about,” he said.
