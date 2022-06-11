No end in sight? Gas prices soar to new record highs. Danville's average is $4.58 per gallon.

Paying for gasoline is becoming more and more painful for residents in the Dan River Region and there's little hope for a reprieve anytime soon.

The nationwide average for a gallon of gas hit the unthinkable $5 mark Saturday morning, auto club AAA reported. GasBuddy, a company that tracks fuel prices, said the $5-per-gallon record was crossed Thursday.

Locally, the cheapest gas Saturday was at Sam's Club for $4.31. The Valero station on Goodyear Boulevard appeared to be the most expensive at $4.79.

Danville’s average price, according to AAA, is $4.58. Pittsylvania County has slightly higher costs at $4.62.

"While it is unclear when consumers will see some significant relief at the pumps, the price of gas will likely remain elevated for the near future," Ragina C. Ali, a spokesperson for AAA, told the Register & Bee via email Friday.

In just a week, the national price jumped by 22 cents and the state average went up by 28 cents per gallon.

A convergence of factors have led to the run up in pump prices in recent months. The first surge emerged in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent jitters into the market. That eventually settled for a few weeks when prices briefly started to drop after crossing $4 a gallon locally.

One of the main factors now centers on the price of crude oil, now hovering around $120.

That's nearly double from last August, according to AAA.

"Crude prices have surged this week in response to global supply concerns amid expected demand increases, particularly as China emerges from lockdowns that reduced crude demand," Ali explained.

Summer normally brings a higher demand for gas with more people traveling for vacations. This is especially true with pent-up energy for getaways following two years of worries over COVID-19.

A dynamic of decreased supply and increased demand also factors into the spike.

The price of crude oil continued to rise even after OPEC+ announced it would ramp up productions.

"However, the market is still concerned that supply could remain tight as the European Union works to implement a 90 percent ban on Russian oil imports by the end of this year," Ali said.

Adding to the mix is the fact that U.S. refining capacity has fallen nearly 1 million barrels per day over the last three years, GasBuddy reports.

The sticker shock at the pumps, so far, hasn't caused Americans to scale back.

“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” said Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”

The volatility has sometimes been unpredictable, but experts feel even higher prices could come down the road

“It’s been one kink after another this year, and worst of all, demand doesn’t seem to be responding to the surge in gas prices, meaning there is a high probability that prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson for GasBuddy. “It’s a perfect storm of factors all aligning to create a rare environment of rapid price hikes."

Should there be a major impact at a United States refineries — in the case of a hurricane — that could worsen the situation.

