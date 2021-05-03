 Skip to main content
No injuries when vehicle crashes into Danville home
No injuries when vehicle crashes into Danville home

No injuries were reported when a vehicle crashed into a Danville home on Sunday evening.

It was about 7:30 p.m. when the Danville Fire Department responded to 128 Larchmont Way to find a vehicle that had ran into the front of the garage of the home, a news release reported.

Crews from the technical rescue team assessed the situation and had to stabilize the structure since the garage wall between the garage doors was compromised, the release said.

They were then able to remove the vehicle. The home was deemed safe and the residents were able to stay there.

The fire department stayed on scene for an hour and a half.

—From staff reports

