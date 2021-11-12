No students on Pittsylvania County school bus involved in crash

No students were on a Pittsylvania County school bus involved in a Friday afternoon collision.
Shortly before 4 p.m., the bus crashed with another vehicle in the 6400 block of Climax Road, Sgt. Richard Garletts, a spokesperson with the Virginia State Police, reported.
"There were no kids on the bus, but the drivers of both vehicles were injured," Garletts said in a statement.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Garletts didn't have any other details on the wreck.
