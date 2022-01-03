NOON UPDATE: 6,000 customers without power, roads covered after 2 inches of snow falls on Danville area

NOON UPDATE: About 6,000 customers with Danville Utilities were without power early Monday afternoon after a quick winter storm dumped about 2 inches of heavy, wet snow on the Dan River Region.

With roadways covered in snow and slush, city officials asked motorists to avoid travel. So far, seven crashes have been reported by the Danville Police Department. One on U.S. 58 resulted in an injury.

The snow was expected to end by about 1 p.m., city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix said. Temperatures should reach 40 by afternoon.

Crews with Danville Public Works were working to clear the major roads in the city.

"Plowing will continue only on the highest traffic volume streets until the end of the snow event," Hendrix said, noting workers are scheduled for "round-the-clock snow removal operation."

After the snow ends, plows will make a final pass over the major roads which should take about 4 hours.

"When finished with the major thoroughfares, crews then will move to streets that connect to primary routes and bus routes," Hendrix wrote in an update. "The final stage will be residential neighborhoods."

It will likely be evening before crews reach the residential neighborhoods.

Crews with Danville Utilities are working to restore service to about 6,000 customers left in the dark. They were expected to get help from crews from Wilson, North Carolina, later Monday.

PREVIOUS STORY: About 1,200 customers with Danville Utilities were without power Monday morning as a winter storm warning continued for the Dan River Region.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a heavy and wet snow was falling on Danville. The National Weather Service's accumulation map shows the city could get up to 3 inches of snow while northern areas of Pittsylvania County may receive up to 6 inches.

In addition to snow, winds will gust up to 40 mph. The high winds — combined with the snow — are making it difficult for crews to respond to the power outages, according to city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix.

"Public Works snowplow crews are on standby," Hendrix wrote Monday morning. "As the snow accumulates, trucks will be prepositioned to plow the major thoroughfares."

Salt was applied to city bridges earlier this morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation advises residents to avoid travel if possible.

The winter storm warning continues until noon.