Danville motorists may experience some disruptions at railroad crossings this week.

Starting on Monday, Norfolk Southern will perform rail maintenance along the main track through Danville, the city reported in a news release. This will lead to the railroad company closing at-grade road crossings at different points during the week.

The crossings will be closed for one to three hours while Norfolk Southern lays rail, according to the release. Motorists should obey the flashing red lights and gates at the railroad tracks and select an alternate route when the crossing is closed.

It'll start at the Clearview Drive crossing. Norfolk Southern will set up a detour for Clearview Drive in the Pinetag neighborhood at the emergency access road off Oak Creek Drive onto Corning Drive.

Once work is finished there, Norfolk Southern will advance to other areas including:

Hunter Street

S. Edgewood Drive

N. Edgewood Drive

Stokesland Avenue

Wooding Avenue

Holbrook Street

Jefferson Street

Monument Street

Lynn Street

Halifax Road

Right now, other closures are expected in April to complete the work. The city will issue an update when specific details emerge.