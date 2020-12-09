 Skip to main content
North Carolina woman confirmed as fatality in Tuesday's crash with tractor-trailer
The Virginia State Police confirmed Wednesday that Shirley J. Scott, 61, of Milton, N.C., died at the scene of a 2-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Pittsylvania County.

The department said Scott failed to stop at a posted stop sign while traveling on Tom Fork Road at 12:45 p.m., and her 2004 Toyota Camry collided in the middle of the intersection with an R+L Carriers truck traveling southbound on Cane Creek Parkway.

The impact of the crash caused the Camry and the trailer of the semi-truck to catch fire.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.

