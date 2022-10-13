 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Carolina woman dies in Pittsylvania County crash

A Reidsville, North Carolina, woman died after a Tuesday evening crash in Pittsylvania County.

The single-vehicle wreck happened at about 6 p.m. on Va. 622, not far from Va. 1663, the Virginia State Police reports.

Charlene Perkins Doyle, 62, was driving a 2004 Buick Rainier south on Va. 622 when the vehicle off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole.

Doyle was wearing a seat belt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died. 

The crash remains under investigation.

—From staff reports

