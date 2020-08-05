Not all returning teachers equipped with PPE, cleaning supplies as Pittsylvania Education Association worries over health plan implementation

She credited the administration for devising a reopening plan that is “in lockstep” with guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education, but the rollout of the plan on the very first day was uninspiring.

“[The plan is] easy to do wrong if the details aren’t right,” she said. “It might look good on paper, but what does it look like when it's in 3D? It’s all about the actions and the implementation and what that looks like. What does it look like when you press play and things are in motion?”

The current reopening plan allows K-third grade, along with English learners and special education students, to attend in-person classes four days per week while all other grades attend two days per week. Students can also choose fully-remote learning.

During the school day, teachers will be expected to clean in between each of their classes, but Jessica Jones said that might cut down on the time available to enforce the mask and physical distancing requirements while students move about in the halls.

Jessica Jones said part of the first day for teachers included viewing a live-streamed message from Mark Jones that included, among other topics, a portion on why virtual learning wasn’t ideal for the school division as a whole.