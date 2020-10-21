October becomes deadliest month for COVID-19 in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

October officially has tilted to the deadliest month in the coronavirus pandemic for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
With the addition of another fatality on Wednesday morning — a Danville man in his 60s — more residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus this month than any other.
Wednesday also marked the fifth consecutive day a death was revealed in an online database from the Virginia Department of Health. While the toll has risen by 19 this month — compared to 18 in September — it's not clear when these deaths actually occurred. On a regular basis, health department officials stress they must receive a death certificate before inputting the information into a database. It can sometimes take weeks or more for a death certificate to make its way to the health department. Then, due to volume, there can be a lag on entering the data into the system.
Of the 57 Danville and Pittsylvania County residents who have died from COVID-19, 14 of those deaths were at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center in Danville. On Wednesday morning, a website that tracks outbreaks moved the one at Riverside Health into a pending closure category, meaning it's no longer considered active. Eighty cases were identified there since the outbreak was reported on July 13, according to Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force data.
At Roman Eagle Memorial Home in Danville, 83 residents or staff members have tested positive for the virus and 11 deaths have been recorded. The outbreak, first reported on July 20, is still listed as "in progress."
Another active outbreak remains at Brookdale Danville Piedmont. There's no information listed on cases and zero deaths are reported in that outbreak that started on Sept. 16. There's no information listed on deaths or cases with another outbreak at Brookdale in April. If there are fewer than five cases or deaths associated with a facility, the task force does not provide data for "in order to preserve patient anonymity."
So far this month, 453 new cases of COVID-19 have been added in Danville and Pittsylvania County. On Wednesday, Danville had a total of 1,141 cases and Pittsylvania County stood at 1,237.
A little more than a quarter of those cases this month came from an outbreak at Danville City Jail that infected 101 inmates and employees. There are 460 cases associated with 18 outbreaks in the local district, a figure that hasn't fluxuated in recent days.
On Wednesday, Virginia added 1,018 new cases of COVID-19 for a running total of 168,772. Thirty new deaths brought the state's tally to 3,515.
