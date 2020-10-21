October becomes deadliest month for COVID-19 in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

October officially has tilted to the deadliest month in the coronavirus pandemic for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

With the addition of another fatality on Wednesday morning — a Danville man in his 60s — more residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus this month than any other.

Wednesday also marked the fifth consecutive day a death was revealed in an online database from the Virginia Department of Health. While the toll has risen by 19 this month — compared to 18 in September — it's not clear when these deaths actually occurred. On a regular basis, health department officials stress they must receive a death certificate before inputting the information into a database. It can sometimes take weeks or more for a death certificate to make its way to the health department. Then, due to volume, there can be a lag on entering the data into the system.

Of the 57 Danville and Pittsylvania County residents who have died from COVID-19, 14 of those deaths were at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center in Danville. On Wednesday morning, a website that tracks outbreaks moved the one at Riverside Health into a pending closure category, meaning it's no longer considered active. Eighty cases were identified there since the outbreak was reported on July 13, according to Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force data.

