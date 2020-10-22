October's COVID-19 record death toll grows in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

A Danville woman in her 80s became the 58th resident in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District to die of COVID-19 in what is now the deadliest month so far locally for the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday — for the sixth consecutive day — a new fatality appeared on the Virginia Department of Health's online database. A record 20 deaths have been added this month alone for Danville and Pittsylvania County.

It was one of nine new deaths added in Virginia in Thursday morning's update. The health department generally refreshes data by about 10 a.m. daily based on information received by 5 p.m. the previous day.

Beyond basic demographic data available online, there's no other details known to the public about the deaths. The health department does not comment when an individual dies from COVID-19, and it's also never clear when the death occurred. Before entering information into an online database — a process itself that can be delayed due to a lag — the health department must wait to receive the death certificate.

Nine of the local deaths are categorized as probable. The health department uses that designation when someone is showing the signs of COVID-19 and had close contact with someone else who tested positive.