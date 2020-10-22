October's COVID-19 record death toll grows in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

A Danville woman in her 80s became the 58th resident in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District to die of COVID-19 in what is now the deadliest month so far locally for the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday — for the sixth consecutive day — a new fatality appeared on the Virginia Department of Health's online database. A record 20 deaths have been added this month alone for Danville and Pittsylvania County.
It was one of nine new deaths added in Virginia in Thursday morning's update. The health department generally refreshes data by about 10 a.m. daily based on information received by 5 p.m. the previous day.
Beyond basic demographic data available online, there's no other details known to the public about the deaths. The health department does not comment when an individual dies from COVID-19, and it's also never clear when the death occurred. Before entering information into an online database — a process itself that can be delayed due to a lag — the health department must wait to receive the death certificate.
Nine of the local deaths are categorized as probable. The health department uses that designation when someone is showing the signs of COVID-19 and had close contact with someone else who tested positive.
Neighboring Halifax County added another death on Wednesday for a total of eight. The caseload there — the lowest among Southern Virginia localities — was at 467 on Thursday. Mecklenburg County, the first in Southside to report a death, added another to its toll for a total of 35.
Collectively, the caseload Danville and Pittsylvania County was just one shy from the 2,400 mark on Thursday morning. Danville added 16 new cases for a running count of 1,157. In Pittsylvania County, five new infections emerged bringing its total to 1,242, just 20 cases shy of Henry County's count, which still leads Southern Virginia localities by caseload.
The majority of deaths from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus — 32 — have occurred in residents over the age of 80. Of the 58 people who died from COVID-19, 36 were women.
Virginia added 1,332 new cases on Thursday morning for a total of 170,104 since the start of the pandemic. The commonwealth has lost 3,524 residents to COVID-19.
