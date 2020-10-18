Officers: 21-year-old Danville woman charged with feeding black bear in Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Wildlife officers say a Danville woman has been charged after they report she fed a black bear while on vacation in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Association said Friday that a video posted on social media shows 21-year-old Kristin Hailee Farris hand-feeding what appeared to be watermelon, chocolate and other items to a black bear in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on Sept. 30.

TV outlets reported Farris is from Danville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When the video was first released, wildlife officers quickly issued warnings that feeding bears is dangerous and could result in serious injuries.

According to news reports, officers say Farris faces a Class B misdemeanor, which can result up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.

TWRA says regulations have been in place since 2000 that prohibit feeding bears or leaving food in garbage cans that could attract bears within a six mile radius of Gatlinburg.

"The overwhelming desire to have a close encounter with a black bear is strangely more powerful than common sense," said Sevier County Wildlife Sgt. David Sexton in a statement. "Many people intentionally feed bears with little regard for the dire consequences to the bears and humans they leave behind."