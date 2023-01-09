Official: Better understanding of how to find shelter for Southside homeless needed

The situation involving a homeless Danville couple who end up dropped off at a library parking lot in Martinsville illustrates a need for a better understanding of a continuum of care for those seeking housing, an agency representative says.

Star Bullock and Zenobra “Barry” Williams were trying to find housing, but they ended up dropped off with all their belongings Dec. 28 in the Martinsville library parking lot, the Martinsville Bulletin reported Sunday.

The couple had been taken to Martinsville after they went to EPIC Health Partners LLC, a mental health agency, in Danville on Dec. 21, they said.

Felecia Watkins, housing services director for STEP (Solutions That Empower People) Inc. in Rocky Mount, said there needs to be a better grasp among mental health groups of the proper way to find housing for clients.

"We struggle with getting the mental health support agencies to understand the continuum of care process," said Watkins, who is also a board member for the West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition in Rocky Mount.

Watkins would not specify any mental health agencies by name.

Finding housing for those in need is a collaborative effort among many agencies across the region, said Deborah Fitzgerald, family services manager with the Danville Department of Social Services.

STEP is a community action agency that provides services for individuals and families to help them overcome adversity and enhance their quality of life through community, economic, personal, and family development, according to its website.

The group is headquartered in Rocky Mount and is the designated community action agency for Franklin and Patrick counties. STEP also provides services in Bedford, Pittsylvania and Henry counties, as well as the cities of Martinsville and Danville.

As for the West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition, it is a collaboration among agencies in Danville and Martinsville and Pittsylvania, Henry, Franklin and Patrick counties.

Its mission is to advocate for safe, quality and affordable housing for those in need, including the homeless, through leadership, assessment, coordination and expansion of existing services and creation of new resources, according to its website.

STEP is the lead agency under the coalition for providing that continuum of care, Watkins said.

As to whether attempts were made for Bullock and Williams to find shelter in Danville, House of Hope Executive Director Jude Swanson could not say for sure whether the couple or anyone else on their behalf had reached out to the shelter.

"We had a bunch of phone calls over and after Christmas seeking shelter," Swanson said, adding that at least a couple of them were from couples.

Bullock and Williams had stayed for five nights at hotels in Danville before Dec. 28, thanks to help from Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services, EPIC Health Partners and Mobile Crisis, the Martinsville Bulletin reported.

"In the transition from Danville to Martinsville, the lines of communication could have been clearer," Watkins said.

Watkins' group is there to build a crisis response for clients to follow, with the end result to get them housed, she said.

STEP guides anyone facing a housing crisis to its website, where applicants fill out an online form. The group scores the potential client on a vulnerability index, with that score determining how the applicant will be prioritized for service, Watkins said.

Bullock and Williams had reached out to STEP, Watkins said.

But mental health groups that may not work directly in the housing system won't know what they're promising people, Watkins said.

"I only hope that this is going to open up the need for conversation around the mental health aspect of housing and how we as a community need to get together and build a system of need for folks," Watkins said.