Official: Child disappears in Dan River

Responders were at the Dan River following a report of a child who disappeared into the water behind Robert Woodall Nissan on Tuesday afternoon.
Danville Fire Department Battalion Chief Will Smotherman said two children were playing and one turned around and saw that his friend was gone.
No other details were available.
John Crane
