Official virus death tally rises by 3 in Danville; 7 fatalities reported at Roman Eagle Memorial Home

As the Virginia Health Department works through a backlog of paperwork, the grim statistics of COVID-19 deaths in Danville are starting to catch up to reality.
On Monday morning, health department data showed three more city residents have died from the illness caused by the coronavirus. That brings the toll to 25 in Danville, with nine in Pittsylvania County.
The process of updating the health department's database — refreshed daily by 9 a.m. based on information received by 5 p.m. the previous day — is a complicated one. Health leaders have previously said they must wait for death certificates before they can enter figures into an online system. Sometimes this creates lag times measured in weeks.
Seven people at Roman Eagle Memorial Home in Danville have died from COVID-19, according to a state website that tracks outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Before Monday's update no deaths were listed there. A total of 83 cases are associated with that outbreak first reported in July.
At Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center in Danville, administrator Adam Wiley said last week that 14 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died there. The Virginia Long-Term Task Force's site so far has only recorded nine of those fatalities linked with the outbreak also reported in July. There are 80 cases associated with Riverside Health's outbreak, data indicate.
A third active outbreak at Brookdale Danville Piedmont, reported earlier this month, doesn't show any information on cases or deaths. Brookdale also had an outbreak in April, however there's do details listed on cases or deaths associated with that one either.
Monday's health department update reports 1,790 cases of COVID-19 in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District — 831 in Danville and 959 in Pittsylvania County. Of those, 29 are classified as probable, a term the health department uses when someone is showing signs of the illness and had contact with someone who tested positive.
Of the 34 total deaths in the local health district, five are classified as probable.
On average, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is seeing about 18 new cases per day. That's down from about 30 cases a day in early August when a surge had gripped the area.
The district's percent positive rate also has declined to 10.3%. That's a measure of the number of positive results compared with the amount of overall tests administered. In early August, the rate was nearly 16%.
Across the state, there were 141,138 COVID-19 cases on Monday, an increase of 627 from the previous day. The state reported a total of 3,021 COVID-19 deaths.
