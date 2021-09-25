Officials: Blairs festival attendees come down with COVID-19; some were sick while they rocked out

Before the musical endeavor — that clogged area roadways and forced Pittsylvania County officials to take over operations outside of the gate — Dan River Region health officials warned such an event could serve as a petri dish for spreading infections.

“Given the rapid spread of the delta variant, there are significant concerns about the upcoming Blue Ridge Rock Festival further contributing to the rising number of cases we are seeing in our area and across the region,” Alan Larson, market president for Sovah Health and CEO of Sovah Health-Danville, said in a statement to the Danville Register & Bee. “Sovah Health strongly recommends that our community members stay vigilant in wearing masks, social distancing and frequently washing their hands.”

Photos showed a sea of maskless fans huddled together shoulder-to-shoulder as dozens of bands performed.

"Just as people came from many places for this festival, it is quite likely that several brought the virus with them," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said. "We had advised widespread usage of masks but could not enforce this as there is currently no mask mandate and no emergency declaration."

However, Spillmann was quick to note that not all upper respiratory illnesses are COVID-19.