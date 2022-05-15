Officials: Fire deliberately set in old Dan River Mills water treatment facility

Authorities are investigating after they report a fire was intentionally set Sunday evening in the former Dan River Mills water treatment facility on Memorial Drive.

The Danville Fire Department was able to quickly contain the flames, however crews "encountered very dangerous conditions inside of the vacant building," officials wrote in a Facebook post Sunday evening.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is asking anyone with information to call Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

Further details were not immediately available.