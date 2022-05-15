 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Officials: Fire deliberately set in old Dan River Mills water treatment facility

  • Updated
  • 0

Authorities are investigating after they report a fire was intentionally set Sunday evening in the former Dan River Mills water treatment facility on Memorial Drive.

The Danville Fire Department was able to quickly contain the flames, however crews "encountered very dangerous conditions inside of the vacant building," officials wrote in a Facebook post Sunday evening.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is asking anyone with information to call Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

Further details were not immediately available. 

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gunman kills 10 in ‘racially motivated’ shooting in Buffalo, US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert