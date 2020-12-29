Officials: Fire intentionally set at Averett University office building

An early morning fire at an Averett University building was intentionally set, the Danville Fire Department reports.

Firefighters found flames near the front door when they arrived at 119 Robertson Ave. at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire.

The fire was outside the building and did not burn through the wooden front door, according to the release. However, flames did reach the underside of the wood siding. Firefighters had to cut through the siding to extinguish the remaining fire.

The fire did not reach the inside of the one-story home that had been converted into offices for Averett University, but crews found light smoke on the first floor and basement.

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause, but the news release noted it was intentionally set.