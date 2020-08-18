Officials identify Axton 76-year-old as victim when canoe overturns

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has identified the victim who died after a canoe overturned in the Dan River on Sunday afternoon.

Ronald Edward Reynolds, 76, of Axton, died after the canoe he and his adult grandson were in capsized at the bottom of the dam near the Danville Family YMCA.

The incident occurred when the two went over the dam in the canoe, got tangled up in debris and the current and overturned, said department spokeswoman Paige Pearson.

They were able to get the canoe right-side up and re-enter it, only to capsize again and fall out, Pearson said. The grandson was able to hold on to a rock but Reynolds was not.

Neither Reynolds nor his grandson was wearing a life jacket, Pearson said.

The elevated water level following rainfall could have played a role in the incident, she added. It was at 8.75 feet, more than 2 feet above the normal 6.5 feet, she said.

The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Fire Department, Danville Police Department and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, formerly the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, responded to the incident shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.