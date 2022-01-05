Officials lift burn bans in Danville, Pittsylvania County as another round of wintry weather set to move in

Following weekend rain and Monday's snowstorm — and ahead of a potential for more wintry weather — Danville and Pittsylvania County authorities have lifted bans on burning in place since Nov. 30.

Drought conditions in the Dan River Region prompted both localities to institute the ban. Danville set a record last year with only 26.97 inches of rain recorded, Anita Silverman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, confirmed to the Register & Bee on Saturday. That’s about 16 inches below normal.

The previous record was 28.66 inches set in 2001.

"The past rain and snow ended a long dry period which had prompted the ban," officials with the Danville Fire Department wrote in a Tuesday post on Facebook.

Last week, the southern portion of Danville was categorized in a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The northern parts of the city and all of Pittsylvania County were experiencing a moderate drought. The monitor is updated every Thursday.

More drought relief — and a bout with winter weather — may be on the way after the overall weather pattern shifted earlier this week. Southern Virginia could experience rain changing to snow Thursday night into Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

The upcoming storm's track is similar to Monday's system. This time, however, ground temperatures and the overall air mass are much colder. On Saturday, Danville broke a record when the high temperature reached 79 degrees. The old record of 74 degrees dated back to 1952, Silverman said.

But the warm ground didn't stand a chance with with heavy snowfall rate — about 4 inches total — that quickly accumulated in Danville in Danville. But as quickly as the region transformed into a winter wonderland Monday morning, afternoon sunshine started the melting process.

As of Wednesday morning, computer models showed rain changing over to snow for the Southern Virginia area Thursday night into the early morning hours Friday, Blacksburg forecasters wrote in a discussion. Depending on when that changeover happens will determine the overall accumulations. Right now, very little snowfall is expected for the Danville area.

Another shot at rain and/or snow appears likely Sunday, according to the weather service.

