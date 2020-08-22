Officials mum after sudden departure of Pittsylvania Pet Center director who says 'there was some political stuff involved'

During a meeting on Tuesday, leaders were praising James McLaughlin for his work raising money and earning recognition for the Pittsylvania Pet Center. As of Friday, he is no longer the director of the Pittsylvania Pet Center, and leaders refused to explain whether or not he was terminated.
When contacted by the Register & Bee on Saturday, McLaughlin said that he didn't have much to say now, but "I can say there was some political stuff involved." He did not say if he was terminated and did not respond to email questions from the Register & Bee.
Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said he can't discuss personnel, but did confirm that McLaughlin is no longer employed at the pet center.
"James [McLaughlin] did exceptional things for the pet center and Pittsylvania County. He will be missed," he said.
The sudden conclusion to McLaughlin's career is another twist in the story of the Pittsylvania Pet Center. The Lynchburg Humane Society operated the Pittsylvania Pet Center from its opening in 2017 until the end of 2018, but the center took in more animals than either locality anticipated, which is why the Lynchburg Humane Society walked away. That's when McLaughlin, who had been working with shelters in the Norfolk area, was brought on as the director.
In his first full fiscal year with the center, which started on July 1, 2019, and ended on June 30 of this year, McLaughlin tripled his mandated donation quota with more than $220,000 in cash donations and grants and $416,000 in supplies. The center also came in $134,393 under its proposed operating budget of more than $880,000.
Just recently, the Virginia Association of Counties, a legislative group that represents every Virginia county, also awarded the Pittsylvania Pet Center two separate outstanding achievement awards. One was for the regional food pantry that has distributed well more than 70,000 pounds of food locally and to other animal welfare organizations, and another recognized the Doggie Bag Thrift Store, which sold used items from the convenience centers to raise money for the Pet Center.
During their meeting Tuesday, Smitherman and several members of the board of supervisors lauded McLaughlin for winning these awards, which was the first time the same county department won multiple awards. A resolution was even passed recognizing McLaughlin and the center.
"Everything we've asked him to do, he's probably far exceeded those limits, and doing more every day," Supervisor Ron Scearce said on Tuesday evening. "Since you've taken over the helm you've done outstanding work," he said to McLaughlin. "I hope you'll stay with us as long as you can."
Several members of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors did not respond to requests for comment, and those who did declined to comment and directed the Register & Bee to the county administrator.
Christine Warren, who had previously worked as the the center's pet care manager, will run the shelter in the interim until a replacement director can be found. Since she has been doing a lot of the behind the scenes work and managing the pets already, Warren isn't too worried about stepping into her new role, she said.
Warren would not provide any information about McLaughlin's departure, only saying that "he is no longer with us." Other than a newly placed curtain blocking the view inside McLaughlin's former office, the Pittsylvania Pet Center appeared normal on Saturday afternoon, with staff helping residents who were interested in adopting or meeting animals.
"We are here for the community, that's not going to change," Warren said.
