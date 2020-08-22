Officials mum after sudden departure of Pittsylvania Pet Center director who says 'there was some political stuff involved'

During a meeting on Tuesday, leaders were praising James McLaughlin for his work raising money and earning recognition for the Pittsylvania Pet Center. As of Friday, he is no longer the director of the Pittsylvania Pet Center, and leaders refused to explain whether or not he was terminated.

When contacted by the Register & Bee on Saturday, McLaughlin said that he didn't have much to say now, but "I can say there was some political stuff involved." He did not say if he was terminated and did not respond to email questions from the Register & Bee.

Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said he can't discuss personnel, but did confirm that McLaughlin is no longer employed at the pet center.

"James [McLaughlin] did exceptional things for the pet center and Pittsylvania County. He will be missed," he said.

The sudden conclusion to McLaughlin's career is another twist in the story of the Pittsylvania Pet Center. The Lynchburg Humane Society operated the Pittsylvania Pet Center from its opening in 2017 until the end of 2018, but the center took in more animals than either locality anticipated, which is why the Lynchburg Humane Society walked away. That's when McLaughlin, who had been working with shelters in the Norfolk area, was brought on as the director.