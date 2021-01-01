On first day of 2021, a record-breaking 188 new COVID-19 cases, one death added in Danville, Pittsylvania County

A new year roared in Friday, bringing a record-setting 188 new COVID-19 cases and one new death for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District on the last day of 2020.
Friday's surge sent the local district over the 5,000-caseload mark for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. In 2020, 5,119 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have been infected with the virus since March.
Those 188 new cases surpass a previous record of 100 set Dec. 16. It's not clear if those new infections, reported as of 5 p.m. Thursday, represent a backlog of data because of the holidays. Danville and Pittsylvania County had recorded lower daily numbers over the last week.
The increase mirrors state figures that set yet another record Thursday with 5,239 new cases were reported. On Friday, there were 5,182 new virus cases in the commonwealth.
Friday's dashboard update from the Virginia Department of Health also revealed the death of a Pittsylvania County woman 80 or older, becoming the 101st death in the district. That death could have happened weeks earlier because health officials must wait for a death certificate before entering information into an online database.
There are few details available when someone dies of COVID-19 beyond scant demographics. Deaths, along with cases, are assigned to a person's official place of residence.
Two more Danville residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Friday's data. Current ICU occupancy at Virginia hospitals is at 81%, according to the Virginia Hospital COVID-19 Dashboard. That percent includes virus and non-virus patients. In all, there are 2,754 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Virginia, the highest number recorded since March.
With 29 fatalities reported, December was the deadliest month for the pandemic in the district. There were a record 1,536 cases added in December, representing 30% of all infections since March.
The local health district's positivity rate has jumped to 16.1% during the past few days. By comparison, it was 11.8% on Dec. 20. The percent positivity is a measure used by health officials to determine the spread of COVID-19 in a community. A higher number generally means the virus isn't under control. The percent calculates the number of positive tests against the amount of overall tests administered. That state's average has increased to 14.3%.
In another trend also seen across the state, the average number of tests has decreased. On Friday, Danville and Pittsylvania County were averaging a combined 205 daily tests. That's a substantial drop from the 360 average daily tests in mid-December. Experts have pushed for a robust testing system not only to identify those with symptoms, but to catch the asymptomatic individuals who unknowingly may be spreading COVID-19.