On first day of 2021, a record-breaking 188 new COVID-19 cases, one death added in Danville, Pittsylvania County

A new year roared in Friday, bringing a record-setting 188 new COVID-19 cases and one new death for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District on the last day of 2020.

Friday's surge sent the local district over the 5,000-caseload mark for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. In 2020, 5,119 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have been infected with the virus since March.

Those 188 new cases surpass a previous record of 100 set Dec. 16. It's not clear if those new infections, reported as of 5 p.m. Thursday, represent a backlog of data because of the holidays. Danville and Pittsylvania County had recorded lower daily numbers over the last week.

The increase mirrors state figures that set yet another record Thursday with 5,239 new cases were reported. On Friday, there were 5,182 new virus cases in the commonwealth.

Friday's dashboard update from the Virginia Department of Health also revealed the death of a Pittsylvania County woman 80 or older, becoming the 101st death in the district. That death could have happened weeks earlier because health officials must wait for a death certificate before entering information into an online database.

