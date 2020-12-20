On Monday night, planets align for a party in the sky

Jupiter and Saturn get cozy with each other in the night sky about every 20 years, but this year they’ve invited the Earth to join the party.
On Monday, the orbits of the two planets will align and their light appear close to each other, while the Earth will be positioned so that the phenomenon is observable, according to Ben Wright, immersive experiences coordinator at the Danville Science Center.
The emphasis is on “appear” since the giant gas planets will in reality be hundreds of millions of miles apart.
“The last Great Conjunction, defined as when the objects appear especially close, of the two planets was in 1980. What makes this year’s conjunction so impressive is that the two planets will appear closer than they have since 1623. The planets will appear just 0.1 degrees apart, or about 1/5 the width of a full moon,” Wright said.
The year 1623 was a long time ago by any kind of reckoning.
According to nasa.gov, Galileo pointed his telescope to the night sky in 1610 and discovered the four moons of Jupiter and the rings of Saturn. Not bad for a day’s work.
Thirteen years later, in 1623, the solar system’s two giant planets raced across the sky together until Jupiter caught up and passed Saturn, causing the astronomical event known as a “Great Conjunction.”
Regular planets appearing to be close are called “Conjunctions,” but the two giant planets doing it adds the “Great.”
“The Great Conjunction will only occur the night of the 21st, but the two planets will still appear very close to each other for some time as they slowly appear to again fall out of alignment and eventually pass the horizon,” Wright said.
Using a telescope to see the phenomenon won’t be necessary, he said, but using one might provide glimpses of three of the four moons of Jupiter — Io, Europa and Callisto.
Using binoculars won’t be necessary but might also enhance the experience.
Dark is better
Wright said the best place to experience the Great Conjunction would be out in the county with its abundance of dark sky, although anywhere away from artificial lights will produce a superior viewing.
“You should look low in the southwest about an hour after sunset, around 6:50 p.m. The planets will be in a low right diagonal from the moon. The conjunction will be low in the sky, so if you have a high tree line, I’d recommend a place with less obstruction. If your trees just do ‘touch’ the moon, they are too high,” he said. “While the planets will be their closest the night of the 21st, they are already very close to one another and can be easily identified in advance of the main event.”
This event has not snuck up on those who keep track of these things.
Wright said that predicting planetary conjunctions is the work of higher degree math related to planetary orbital paths and how long it takes them to go around the sun. Since all that information has been known for a long time, he speculates that this conjunction has been predicted for hundreds of years.
At the Science Center
The Science Center highlighted the planetary occurrence during its monthly second Tuesday virtual astronomy viewing, “Zoom into the VOID.” A recording of that discussion is available on the Science Center’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
“We will also be celebrating the event as part of our daily LiveSky astronomy shows in the Digital Dome Theater throughout next week,” Wright said.
He said the timing of the Great Conjunction happening in winter is also impactful.
“The colder air of winter holds less hazy moisture than does warmer air. The sun is also positioned in its lowest trajectory across the sky for the northern hemisphere with the lowest point occurring December 21st and thus marking the start of the solstice. Therefore, there are actually longer, clearer nights for sky watching during the winter season,” he said.
Since the solstice marks the longest night of the year, an event like the Great Conjunction will be something exciting to help pass the time. The conjunction and winter solstice occurring the same night is just coincidental, however, according to nasa.gov.
The Star of Bethlehem?
Johannes Kepler, a German astronomer, mathematician and astrologer, first proposed that the Star of Bethlehem in Matthew’s gospel was in reality an astronomical conjunction. He proposed that it was actually a Great Triple Conjunction between Jupiter, Saturn and a bright star like Regulus, found in the Leo the Lion constellation.
“It is very common, throughout history, that observers of astronomical oddities interpret such to be an indication of something grand. Solar eclipses were at times seen as a foreshadowing of the death or overthrow of a ruler,” Wright said. “The Mayans constructed their cities around the long-span — think chunks of eight to 15 years — behavior of Venus.
“The behavior of Jupiter has especially been interpreted as being related to authority, given its namesake being that of the Roman ruler of the gods. In his use of parables, Jesus would often point to something terrestrial to provide a glimpse into the celestial, i.e. ‘the Kingdom of God is like a mustard seed.’”
Therefore, Wright doesn’t find it surprising that humans attempt to do the same but in reverse, i.e., use something celestial to explain something that happened on Earth.
Wikipedia disagrees
According to Wikipedia and an ancient Babylonian almanac, however, the Star of Bethlehem was probably not a Grand Conjunction. Suggestions of what it could have been include a comet, a supernova or a heliacal rising.
If only Herod had kept a journal.
Check Wikipedia under “Star of Bethlehem” if you must know more.
Regardless of what the Star of Bethlehem really was, the Grand Conjunction on Monday night will be your only chance to see one unless you wait for 2080 when the next one occurs.
Wright said to him the most interesting about such an event is the “change in the predictable.”
“Even the familiar night sky is dynamic and full of the unexpected. Fitting for the year it would seem,” he said.
Finally something to like about 2020!
