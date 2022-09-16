On National Physician Suicide Awareness Day, Sovah Health aims to 'shift the narrative of mental health'

Even as early days of the coronavirus pandemic fade in memories, medical professionals continue to experience burnout.

At Sovah Health, leaders are trying to change how physicians process things like depression and suicidal thoughts. Instead of it being a single struggle someone thinks they must overcome alone, the hospital is creating a support system.

Saturday marks National Physician Suicide Awareness Day, a reminder and call to action by The Physicians Foundation.

“Physician suicides are not only happening in bigger cities, but also in our community,” Spencer Thomas, CEO of Sovah Health-Martinsville said in a statement Friday.

He said it’s impacted both the Martinsville and Danville campuses of Sovah Health more than once.

“We want to shift the narrative of mental health in our facilities,” he explained in news release. “And it takes everyone working together to recognize the signs and symptoms of depression, be aware of those around you, make yourself available to talk, and remember the resources available to help.”

According to the National Physician Suicide Awareness Day website, the crisis of physician suicides was around long before the pandemic. However, “the demands of the pandemic have created a sense of urgency to better support physicians’ mental health and wellbeing,” the website states.

The news release reports that 6 in 10 physicians have inappropriate feelings of anger, tearfulness or anxiety. About one-third feel hopeless.

Nearly half of doctors say they’ve withdrawn from family, friends and co-workers.

When left untreated, these feelings lead to depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. All of that can lead to suicidal thoughts for physicians, according to Sovah Health.

In fact, doctors have one of the highest suicide rates of any profession, according to the news release.

“With the understanding that the last few years has created an even more unfortunate trend in mental health, it’s an important reminder that we are all at risk,” Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, wrote in a statement. “Today, no matter what role you serve within our facilities and community — I hope you take a moment to pause and check-in on yourself and your team and remember you are not alone.”

The fallout from the pandemic pushed many out of the medical field across the nation and created a void of health professionals to fill the gaps.

“Staffing is still a challenge across both campuses, but it has improved over the past year,” Hailey Fowkles, a spokesperson for Sovah Health-Danville, told the Register & Bee Friday. “We have recruited new team members in all areas of the hospital and utilize contract labor when necessary.”

Sovah Health reminds doctors of resources available, like the physician support line at 888-409-0141. The free service is comprised of more than 600 volunteer psychiatrists who work to provide peer support. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

Learn more at NPSADay.org.