On way to help hurricane victims in Louisiana, God's Pit Crew volunteers have to clear path on tree-littered roads

As volunteers from God's Pit Crew neared southwestern Louisiana a few days after Hurricane Laura delivered a near catastrophic blow to the Gulf Coast, they faced an immediate problem.

They couldn't get through the roadways.

Nearly every power line was down in the highways and "thousands upon thousands of trees" laid splintered on the way in, said Randy Johnson, founder and president of the Danville-based disaster relief organization.

The team "literally had to cut their way into Lake Charles when they arrived," Johnson wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall on Aug. 27 just south of Lake Charles with 150-mph winds in some areas. The storm tossed vehicles on their sides and left homes in ruins. Lake Charles, with a population of about 78,000, was among the hardest hit areas.

"The devastation is awful, it's overwhelming," Johnson said.

As of Thursday, Johnson said nearly 100% of Lake Charles still had no power or running water.