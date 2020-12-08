One confirmed dead when car and tractor-trailer catch fire after crash in Pittsylvania County

Virginia State Police confirmed at least one fatality following a car’s crash with a tractor-trailer on Tuesday afternoon in Pittsylvania County.

No names were released of either the person who had died or of either driver. There was no information about whether there were passengers in either vehicle or if there were other possible injuries.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a sedan of an unidentified make crashed with an R+L Carriers semi-truck on Cane Creek Parkway at Morgan Olson Way, near the intersection of Tom Fork Road.

There is no stop sign for northbound or southbound traffic on that stretch of road, but there is a stop sign for traffic entering from Tom Fork Road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The intersection of the three roads was littered with glass fragments several hours after the fact.

The vehicles’ final resting place, though, was several hundred feet away — with the tractor-trailer facing south toward U.S. 58, likely indicating its original direction of travel, but sitting in the northbound lane. The front end of the car was heavily damaged and lodged underneath the trailer.

The impact of the crash caused the car and trailer to catch fire, sending a large plume of black smoke into the sky.