One dead in Chatham mobile home fire

Pittsylvania County authorities are investigating a deadly mobile home fire late Sunday night in Chatham.

It was shortly before 11:30 when Pittsylvania County 911 received a call of the blaze at 1599 Double Bridge Road in Chatham, a news release reported.

Arriving units discovered more than half of the home already consumed in flames. Volunteers from departments in Climax, Chatham, Gretna, Callands and Cool Branch, as well as the Chatham Rescue Squad, were dispatched to the fire.

The body was discovered when crews worked to put out the blaze. Officials did not identify the victim, instead said they would wait until a positive ID and cause of death comes back from the medical examiner's office.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is helping the county fire marshal with the investigation. A cause has yet to be determined.

The mobile home was considered a total loss.

"The Public Safety Department wishes to take this opportunity to remind citizens to please have working smoke detectors in their homes and always have two ways out in case of a fire," Chris Slemp, Pittsylvania County public safety director, said in the release.