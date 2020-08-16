One dead, one injured after canoe overturns on Dan River

One person is dead and another injured after a canoe overturned on the Dan River on Sunday afternoon.

The incident involving two people in the canoe happened behind the Danville Family YMCA, said Danville Police Department Capt. Jerry Pace.

One person died and the other survived, Pace said.

The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Fire Department, Danville Police Department and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, formerly the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, responded to the incident shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.

The fire department responded with four engines, a ladder truck and four support vehicles to several locations along the river, according to a news release from the fire department.

One person was able to get out of the water below King Memorial Bridge and was treated by the Danville Life Saving Crew and transported to Sovah Health-Danville. That person's condition was unknown.

The life saving crew located and recovered the body of the second person via rescue boat, the fire department reported.

The department of wildlife resources is investigating, with help from the police department, Pace said.