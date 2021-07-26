Online survey underway to take pulse of health equity in Dan River Region

Residents of the Dan River Region are invited to take an online health survey to check the overall pulse and well-being of the area.

The Health Collaborative — a coalition of organizations working to address inequitable access to health care — has partnered with the UNC Greensboro Center for Housing and Community Studies for the survey aimed at people living in Danville and Pittsylvania County in Virginia and Caswell County in North Carolina.

Survey results will help the organization gain insights into what's needed to improve the health of the region, a news releases stated.

“The data from the 2017 Health Equity Report has been insightful and regularly helps us better understand and address the health needs of our region," said Alan Larson, CEO of Sovah Health. "I look forward to the release of the updated report and encourage you to be part of this important process by completing the community survey."

The questions relate to social determinants of health, access to health care, availabilities of health care resources and COVID-19 impact, according to the release. In addition, other conditions or issues that may affect access to health care and other health-related resources are examined in the survey.

