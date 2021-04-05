Only 20% of Danville jail inmates opt to get COVID-19 vaccine

About 80% of inmates at the Danville City Jail are still unprotected from the novel coronavirus after only 45 were vaccinated last week.

Jail officials worked with the Virginia Department of Health get the first dose of the Moderna vaccine for the inmates Wednesday, said Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul. Roughly 20% of the jail's more than 200 inmates received the shots.

"I would like to see as many inmates as possible who want the vaccine get it," Mondul said Monday. "We are encouraging them to get it without 'pushing' it on them. It is an individual medical choice."

Mondul said he didn't know why so many opted against getting vaccinated. Initially, 53 inmates indicated they wanted to receive a COVID-19 shot, but eight refused the day the vaccines were administered.

Mondul did not know how many staff members have received the vaccine, "but many have gotten it," he said. Mondul himself got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine nearly two weeks ago.

Last fall, COVID-19 infected 100 people at the jail and hospitalized four. In early October, 87 inmates and 13 staff members at the jail tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.