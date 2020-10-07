Organized to honor N.C. deputy, first responder units recognized with Community Day of Thanks in Danville

First responder units in Danville and Pittsylvania County were treated to free food items at area restaurants and goodie bag deliveries on Wednesday as part of what was called Community Day of Thanks.
Organized in memory of Ryan Hendrix — a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy in North Carolina — local businesses and churches teamed up to recognize and show appreciation for first responders in law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical services.
Hendrix died on Sept. 10, according to media reports, after being shot while responding to a break-in call that morning.
A similar first responders appreciation day was organized in Hendersonville, North Carolina, not long after his funeral. It was at that time that friends Alison and Adam Williamson of Danville decided to extend that showing of gratitude to units in and around town.
“After our conversation we had leaving Ryan's funeral, we felt compelled that it was something we wanted to do,” Alison Williamson said.
With Adam, her husband, they reached out to area churches and businesses to see what kind of support they could drum up. Ultimately, more than 10 businesses and restaurants and five churches pledged their support and spent Wednesday either making deliveries to different stations or offering free food items.
“For us trying to do something in about two weeks, it was great to see the outpouring of community in our area,” Adam Williamson said.
Thanks to contacts elsewhere and friends of friends, other groups of Hendrix’s loved ones helped organize a Community Day of Thanks in a total of seven states on Wednesday. In addition to Virginia and North Carolina, first responders were also recognized in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Arkansas and California.
“We want to let our community first responders know that they are needed and appreciated for what they do,” Adam Williamson said.
The couple made one of the first deliveries on Wednesday morning to the Danville Police Department on behalf of Faith Memorial Baptist Church. The haul included bottled water and Gatorade, assorted snacks and a giant tub of chewing gum. A local restaurant also sent along gift certificates, and a Danville salon donated a free hair or nails treatment for a female officer of the department’s choosing.
Members of the police department who were on hand to accept the donations expressed their gratitude for being thought of, especially in the wake of a tragic incident elsewhere.
“I’m glad we have people in the community who understand the importance of what law enforcement does along with other first responders, the Life Saving Crew, the sheriff’s office,” said Nicole Jeffries, sergeant of the Community Engagement Unit. “Without community support, we wouldn’t be where we are today. It’s just heartwarming.”
