Organized to honor N.C. deputy, first responder units recognized with Community Day of Thanks in Danville

“For us trying to do something in about two weeks, it was great to see the outpouring of community in our area,” Adam Williamson said.

Thanks to contacts elsewhere and friends of friends, other groups of Hendrix’s loved ones helped organize a Community Day of Thanks in a total of seven states on Wednesday. In addition to Virginia and North Carolina, first responders were also recognized in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Arkansas and California.

“We want to let our community first responders know that they are needed and appreciated for what they do,” Adam Williamson said.

The couple made one of the first deliveries on Wednesday morning to the Danville Police Department on behalf of Faith Memorial Baptist Church. The haul included bottled water and Gatorade, assorted snacks and a giant tub of chewing gum. A local restaurant also sent along gift certificates, and a Danville salon donated a free hair or nails treatment for a female officer of the department’s choosing.

Members of the police department who were on hand to accept the donations expressed their gratitude for being thought of, especially in the wake of a tragic incident elsewhere.