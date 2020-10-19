Original Biscuitville in downtown Danville closes

Brenda Miller said she would go to Biscuitville on Patton Street downtown three or four times a day.

"I'll be just getting something for me friends," Miller said at the drive-thru of the Riverside Drive Biscuitville on Monday morning. "I like the food, everybody's cheerful disposition."

She was at the Riverside location because the downtown location on Patton Street -- the original in Danville -- closed Sunday. It had been open for 45 years.

Customers arriving on Monday found "CLOSED" on the marquee outside. The company announced the closure on Monday morning.

"We examined ways to keep the Patton Street location open but recognize the size of the lot prohibits us from rebuilding the facility," Biscuitville President Kathie Niven said in a prepared statement. "We are currently looking at other properties that have the adequate space and traffic patterns."

Besides Riverside, Biscuitville also has a store on Piney Forest Road.

Employees from the downtown location will be transferred to other nearby locations, according to a news release from the company.